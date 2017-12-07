Coventry named as next UK City of Culture

Coventry will be the next UK City of Culture in 2021, it has been announced.

It beat Paisley, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland and Swansea which were in the running for the title – which is credited with attracting major investment to former winners.

We’re delighted to announce that #Coventry will be the next UK City of Culture in 2021! Huge congratulations to @Coventry2021 and its supporters #ThisIsCoventry #CityofCulture2021 pic.twitter.com/TgcXefZRiT — DCMS (@DCMS) December 7, 2017

The announcement was made in Hull during the BBC’s The One Show, as the current UK City of Culture’s year-long celebration nears an end.

The competition is held every four years, with Derry-Londonderry named as the first winner in 2013.

Laura McMillan, manager of the Coventry City of Culture Trust, said: “This is a win for Coventry, a win for young people and a win for diversity. The economic impact will be huge for the city and the West Midlands.

“It’s been a bid by and for the people of Coventry. It has brought so many people and organisations together and this is just the start.

“Over the next three years we will ensure that everyone in the city, which has been moving people by cycle, car and jet engine, is now moving people through culture.”