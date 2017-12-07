Chennai Six’s Nick Dunn due back in UK after four-year India ordeal

Former British soldier Nick Dunn – one of the so-called Chennai Six – is due to arrive back in the UK on Thursday, more than four years after being jailed in India on weapons charges.

Mr Dunn, from Ashington, Northumberland, is expected to touch down at Newcastle Airport in the morning.

Nick Dunn is heading home (Family handout/PA)

It follows the arrival of Billy Irving on Wednesday, who was the first of the Chennai Six to land back in the UK when he arrived at Glasgow Airport.

After being greeted by family he spoke briefly to reporters, saying: “It feels excellent to be home.”

Mr Dunn and Mr Irving, along with four other British men, had been guards on a ship to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean, but were jailed in October 2013 after being charged with carrying unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

After years of campaigning, they won an appeal against their convictions last week and were given permission to leave India.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson previously said: “It is wonderful news that the men are returning to the UK.

“The Foreign Office has worked unstintingly on this case, lobbying on the men’s behalf, visiting them in prison, updating their families and maintaining close contact with their legal team.

“I pay tribute to those who have campaigned for the men, who will be delighted to see them return home after being separated for so long.”