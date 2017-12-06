What the papers say – December 6

The death of former showgirl Christine Keeler, the latest developments in Brexit and a hike in rail fares all feature on the front pages of Wednesday’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph carries a striking black and white photograph of Ms Keeler, who it describes as “one of the most recognisable figures of the Sixties” and “the face” of the notorious Profumo scandal.

The paper features a moving tribute from her son, who said she had led an “eventful life” that earned her a place in history “but at a huge personal price”.

The Daily Mail says the scandal “defined and ruined her life”, and triggered a “political, social and sexual revolution”.

The Guardian also carries a black and white picture of Ms Keeler, who died at the age of 75, and reports how the former model became notorious for her role in a scandal that dominated headlines in 1963 and contributed to the resignation of the then Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

The paper leads, however, on the growing pressure on current PM Theresa May, amid the ongoing Brexit talks.

It reports that Brexit-supporting Tories have said the time has come to walk away from negotiations.

The Independent describes the “end of a scandalous affair” as it reports on Ms Keeler’s death.

The main front page story, however, focuses on Mrs May, saying her hopes of rescuing a Brexit deal hit “fresh trouble” after crunch talks with the Democratic Unionist Party were delayed.

The Times carries an image of Ms Keeler as its main front page picture, and also features a story about English primary school children achieving the highest reading standards for a generation.

Meanwhile, the i describes “rail anger” as it reports that commuters have been hit by the biggest price hike for five years.

The paper says the move has led to renewed calls from passengers and Labour for the railways to be re-nationalised.

Meanwhile, the Sun and the Mirror both carry reports that two men were allegedly plotting to launch an attack on 10 Downing Street.

