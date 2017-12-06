North Sea platform production shut down amid Storm Caroline fears

Production has been shut down on a North Sea platform after Storm Caroline safety fears forced all workers to be removed.

CNR International made the decision as the Met Office predicts Thursday will see wind gusts of up to 90mph and large waves.

A total of 69 of the 159 staff on Ninian South, about 240 miles from Aberdeen, were taken off the structure as a precaution on Tuesday.

It'll be wet and windy overnight for all of us with the approach of #StormCaroline, but the strongest winds are expected tomorrow across Scotland #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/kioYKw2A5k — Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2017

However, with forecasters raising their weather warning to amber, the firm decided to fully downman the platform.

A CNR International spokeswoman said: “In order to ensure the safety of all personnel on board, as storm conditions are forecast for the coming days, the company has taken the proactive decision to shut down production this morning and fully downman Ninian Southern today as a precaution.

“The safety of the personnel on board the platform is of paramount importance for the company.”

CNR shuts in flows at Ninian South https://t.co/rPV8rbxBwH pic.twitter.com/N4JTwaTqLa — Oil & Gas Advisors (@OG_Advisors) December 6, 2017

There are currently 54 personnel still on board, who will later be removed.