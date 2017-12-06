Mother ‘won’t be patronised’ by doctors backing medic convicted over son’s death

A mother whose son was killed by hospital blunders said she will refuse to be intimidated by medics rallying around the doctor convicted over the death.

Nicola Adcock will be forced to face Hadiza Bawa-Garba, the paediatrician found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter over the death of six-year-old Jack, when the case reaches the High Court on Thursday.

The General Medical Council (GMC) is appealing against that decision, with Mrs Adcock concerned a failure to remove her from the profession would severely dent public trust.

But Bawa-Garba’s case received a fillip this week when more than 700 professionals signed a letter to The Times newspaper supporting her.

Speaking on the eve of the case, Mrs Adcock, from Glen Parva in Leicestershire, said: “Hundreds have signed this letter, I don’t care if I have to stand up against thousands of them.

“I will do whatever is necessary for my son, and to stop parents having to go through the sort of thing my family has gone through.”

Jack, who had Down’s Syndrome and a known heart condition, died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011 after he developed sepsis.

Mrs Adcock said: “Some of them will be parents – they must be able to understand my feelings and why I wouldn’t want her to be in charge of a child of mine.”

Mrs Adcock said she would consider all potential legal options if the GMC’s case is unsuccessful.