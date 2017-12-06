Key moments in row over Brexit impact analysis

Here are some of the main developments in the row over the Government’s analysis of Brexit’s impact on different sectors of the economy.

“Some of those are still to be concluded.

“We have work still to be done on justice and home affairs, so there is a fair number of things still to do. It will be as soon as we are ready.”

Here is David Davis back in June saying that @DExEUgov has 50-60 sectoral analyses already done. He just told Parliament that no impact assessments have been done on the impact of Brexit on the UK economy. pic.twitter.com/OpqGskNu26 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) December 6, 2017

Earlier, Brexit minister Robin Walker told the Commons: “The analysis is not a series of 58 economic impact assessments. It is a cross-sectoral analysis. It is not just work undertaken by our department, as it draws on analysis and expertise across the whole of government.”

In a letter to the committee he said: “Since the start of this process I have been clear that there are not, nor have there ever been, a series of discrete impact assessments arising out of our analysis of the 58 sectors.”