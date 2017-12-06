Advertising
In pictures: Bacon wins Turnip Prize with Pulled Pork
The joke art competition has run for 19 years.
A creation called Pulled Pork has been named as the winner of annual spoof art award the Turnip Prize.
Artist Chris P Bacon’s piece – of a plastic pig pulled by a toy tractor – placed first out of 100 entries.
Ms Bacon, 12, was presented with a turnip mounted on a nail for her efforts.
Here are some other finalists who didn’t make it.
