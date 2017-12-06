Menu

Advertising

In pictures: Bacon wins Turnip Prize with Pulled Pork

UK News | Published:

The joke art competition has run for 19 years.

Turnip Prize winner Pulled Pork (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

A creation called Pulled Pork has been named as the winner of annual spoof art award the Turnip Prize.

Artist Chris P Bacon’s piece – of a plastic pig pulled by a toy tractor – placed first out of 100 entries.

pulled pork
Turnip Prize winner ‘Pulled Pork’ (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

Ms Bacon, 12,  was presented with a turnip mounted on a nail for her efforts.

turnip prize winner
The winning entry from Chris P Bacon (Trevor Prideaux/PA)

Here are some other finalists who didn’t make it.

Minnie Driver (Trevor Prideaux/PA)
Northern Soul (Trevor Prideaux/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News