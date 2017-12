Ian Brady ‘cost taxpayers more than £19,000 after death’

Moors Murderer Ian Brady cost taxpayers more than £19,000 after his death, it has been reported.

The bill is said to include £15,500 spent by the Royal Liverpool Hospital transferring and securely storing the child killer’s corpse after he died aged 79 at the high-security Ashworth Hospital in May.

The Sun, which obtained the figures under Freedom of Information laws, reports that Brady left several thousand pounds in his will to animal charities.

Brady was buried at sea under a shroud of secrecy after a judge ordered he should be cremated with no ceremony, no flowers and without fulfilling his wishes for a particular piece of classical music to be played.

Court documents released in November showed the secret operation was carried out under police guard on late on October 25.

According to The Sun’s figures the cremation at Southport Crematorium cost £1,070.

Southport Crematorium where Brady was cremated (Peter Byrne/PA)

The killer’s ashes were then taken out to sea from Liverpool Marina by boat and jettisoned in a biodegradable urn made of rock salt – said to have cost £35.

The bill for Merseyside Police’s services after Brady’s death was £2,570.40, The Sun said.

The Royal London National Funeral Cost Index, published in August, showed the average funeral costs £3,784.

Terry Kilbride said Brady’s estate should be used to pay for the costs (Dave Thompson/PA)

Mr Kilbride told the newspaper: “We’ve paid for him all his life.

“We had an idea of how much it’s cost to keep him in – the expense of the police and Ashworth Hospital and so on.

“It all mounts up. Obviously he’s had to be buried by the state but all his money should go towards paying it back.”