William’s concern at technology’s impact on children

The Duke of Cambridge has told of his “concern” at the impact of technology on children.

William gave the keynote speech at the Children’s Global Media Summit in Manchester on Wednesday, which Kate also attended.

He said: “Parents like Catherine and myself are raising the first generation of digitally-immersed children.”

The Duke talked about how, whilst digital media has seen young people develop a passion for civic involvement; "What we cannot do, however, is pretend that the impact of digital technology is all positive or, indeed, even understood."

Speaking about the impact of digital technology, he said as a parent he believed it was a cause for concern, and a “moment of reckoning with the very nature of childhood” in society had been reached.

He said: “I am no Luddite, I believe strongly in the positive power of technology, but I’m afraid I find the situation alarming.”

He added: “Parents are feeling the pressure. We need guidance and support to help us through some serious changes.”

The duke, who spoke at the launch of a Royal Foundation Cyber Bullying Taskforce last month, said during his work as a pilot he had been called to scenes of suicide.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Media City in Salford ( Oli Scarff/PA)

He said: “I witnessed the devastation and despair it brought about and I felt a responsibility to do something about it.”

Attending the conference, at Manchester Central Convention Complex, William praised the city for its reaction to the terror arrack at the Manchester Arena in May.

He said: “Manchester has had a tough year, and I personally stand in awe of the way that the people of Manchester have united in bravery and support of one another.”

As he left the centre, William was mistaken for his brother by a member of the public who shouted “Hi Prince Harry”.

He responded: “I’m not ginger.”

The Duke and Duchess have arrived at the #CGMS2017 conference in Manchester & meet young school children as well as some children’s favourite characters. pic.twitter.com/86mNQ44fBJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 6, 2017

William and Kate were met by children’s television characters including Peppa Pig, Postman Pat and Elmo when they arrived at the convention centre.

Kate, who wore a red dress by Goat and coat by LK Bennett, joined delegates, including McFly singer Tom Fletcher and TV presenter Nicky Campbell, at the summit for a session with the Sesame Workshop.

The organisation aims to make children “smarter, stronger and kinder”.

The Duchess of Cambridge meets well-wishers in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)

Earlier in the day, William and Kate spoke to schoolchildren on a visit to BBC’s Bridge House in Media City, Salford.

Asking the children about their plans for Christmas, William said: “I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny.”

He added: “He was a sheep.”

The couple met BBC director general Tony Hall, chief adviser of BBC Sport Neil Land and the director of BBC Children’s Alice Webb as they arrived at the offices.

The Duchess of Cambridge greets children – as well as some famous faces (Danny Lawson/PA)

WThey then joined children from Friars Primary School in Salford to discuss a film created by 14-year-old Josh Gale for Newsround about developing obsessive compulsive disorder.

After a question and answer session with Josh, William told the children: “You’re much better than the adults at questions. Very good questions.”