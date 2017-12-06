Carbon neutrality aim adds extra challenge for Transatlantic rowing team

Four Transatlantic adventurers have pledged to make their forthcoming participation in the world’s toughest rowing race even more fiendish – by going completely carbon-neutral.

Brits James Lamb and Kyle Smith will be joined by American friends Brian Kerr and Philip Van Benthem when they meet on the start line for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge rowing race from the Canary Islands to Antigua on December 12.

But unlike the others, the foursome have taken their passion for adventure as well as their commitment to protecting the environment by endeavouring to offset their carbon footprint until the very end of the challenge, becoming the first team in the race’s three-decade history to go completely green.

“We all have a passion for the environment and zeal for adventure but in some ways this (the race) is quite a selfish thing to do.

“We thought if we are going to do this, and have an impact on the planet as a result, we wanted to think about how big that impact would be and how we can make it carbon-neutral.”

To lighten the load, the group have made additional sacrifices, cutting out red meat associated with methane production, and buying used products where possible.

Mr Smith and Mr Lamb, a 32-year-old father and businessman from London, have rowed throughout the UK, meeting up with Statesiders Mr Kerr, 29, and Mr Van Benthem, 34, twice during 2017 for high-intensity training sessions.

The geographical spread of their team has made the experience tricky logistically, and has contributed to their carbon offset requirements.

“We wanted to do this personal challenge, but quantify that within the realm of being carbon-neutral.”

The team are raising money for the World Land Trust.

:: For more information visit https://www.carbonzerow.org/