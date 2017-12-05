What the papers say – December 5

Brexit is firmly back at the top of the news agenda on Tuesday, as Theresa May’s crunch talks in Brussels ended without a divorce deal.

Claims that the Prime Minister pulled out of a deal at the last minute after meeting fierce resistance from the Democratic Unionist Party dominate the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says Mrs May’s push for a deal ended “in chaos” following a “damaging public row” with the DUP over Northern Ireland’s future.

The paper calls it an “extraordinary day in Brussels” and describes a “serious miscalculation” over the DUP’s response to a key negotiating point.

The Guardian declares: “DUP wrecks May’s Brexit deal”, and says the PM’s “political weakness” was “brutally exposed” to Brussels.

It also describes it as a “day of chaos”.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, runs with the headline “DUPED”, and calls it an “EU deal shambles”.

The paper reports that DUP leader Arlene Foster refused to accept any arrangement which saw Northern Ireland treated differently from the rest of the UK.

The i says Mrs May was “within touching distance” of an agreement before the negotiations were “scuppered”, while the Independent declares that the PM was “humiliated” as her plan was left “in tatters”.

And the Times says Mrs May was warned she had just four days to salvage a Brexit deal or risk delays.

– May fights to save Brexit deal after Unionist veto

Away from Brexit, the Daily Mail reports that nearly 200 paedophiles were arrested in the space of a week for stalking children on live-streaming apps.