Pair charged with manslaughter over girl’s takeaway allergy death

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 15-year-old girl who suffered an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal in 2016.

Lancashire Police said Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, 39, of Belper Street in Blackburn, is charged with the manslaughter of Megan Lee, one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee and one count of contravening or failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene.

Harun Rashid, 38, of Rudd Street in Haslingden, is charged with the same offences.

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of teenager Megan Lee, 15, from #Oswaldtwistle. Full details are on our website: https://t.co/CY9PNg0Uu9 pic.twitter.com/2owpqyqLSF — LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) December 5, 2017

They are due to appear before magistrates in Blackburn on January 4.

Megan, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, died in hospital on New Year’s Day after being admitted on December 30.

The teenager had eaten food from an Indian takeaway in Hyndburn.

A post-mortem examination showed she died from acute asthma due to nut allergy.

The company that owned the takeaway at the time of the incident has been charged with one count of failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee.