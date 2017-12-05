On-duty police officer killed after crash between car and motorcycle

An on-duty police officer has been killed after being involved in a fatal road crash while on board his motorcycle.

Thames Valley Police said Pc James Dixon was hurt on Bath Road in Wargrave, Berkshire, at around 1.50pm on Tuesday.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle.

Thames Valley Police Federation is sad to announce the death on duty of PC 4814 James Dixon following an RTC this afternoon.

A 91-year-old passenger in the car also died, police confirmed.

Pc Dixon was based at Loddon Valley police station, his next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was also injured in the incident and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

A police spokesman said: “As is standard procedure, due to the fact that the incident resulted in the deaths of a member of the public and an on-duty police officer Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the IPCC (Independent Police Complaints Commission) who have begun an investigation.”

IPCC associate commissioner Guido Liguori said: “We have been notified by Thames Valley Police of a collision on the A4 near Reading, in which, tragically, a 91-year-old woman and a police officer have died.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends and the colleagues of the officer at this very difficult time.

“IPCC investigators are attending the scene as part of an independent investigation to determine the circumstances which led to the collision.”