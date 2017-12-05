Man found dead with daughter ‘received large betting win before death’

A father killed with his daughter in south London had received a big betting win before his death, reports suggest.

Noel Brown, 69, and Marie Brown, 41, were found dead at his home in New Butt Lane, Deptford, at about 2.45am on Monday after concern for his welfare.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, leading the investigation, said: “Noel, in particular, was well known in the area, and he frequently used local betting shops.”

Images released of victims of Deptford double murder https://t.co/uF75Tl57TH pic.twitter.com/BBABMGBEu6 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 5, 2017

Mr Brown may have been targeted after receiving the large win, with the killers breaking into his house and killing him, reports suggest.

Daughter Marie might have been killed when she tried to intervene, reports suggest.

Police said they were investigating multiple lines of inquiry in the investigation.