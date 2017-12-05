Menu

Government to pay full £9.8m grant requested by Greater Manchester Police

UK News

The Government has paid more than £13.7 million to help deal with the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.

Police at the scene following the Manchester Arena attack

The Government will pay in full the £9.8 million special grant funding requested by Greater Manchester Police to recognise officers’ “extraordinary response” to the Manchester Arena terror attack, Downing Street said.

Theresa May’s official spokesman said: “The PM has been very clear the Government is absolutely committed to ensuring the victims of this attack and Greater Manchester have all possible support”.

The Government has now paid more than £13.7 million to help deal with the aftermath of the attack.

