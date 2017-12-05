Government to pay full £9.8m grant requested by Greater Manchester Police

The Government will pay in full the £9.8 million special grant funding requested by Greater Manchester Police to recognise officers’ “extraordinary response” to the Manchester Arena terror attack, Downing Street said.

Theresa May’s official spokesman said: “The PM has been very clear the Government is absolutely committed to ensuring the victims of this attack and Greater Manchester have all possible support”.

Update from Chief Constable Ian Hopkins in response to David Anderson QC report, released today. pic.twitter.com/96VhLBPOFM — G M Police (@gmpolice) December 5, 2017

The Government has now paid more than £13.7 million to help deal with the aftermath of the attack.