Family’s Christmas lights spectacular raises cash for mental health charity

A family home has been covered with thousands of Christmas lights to raise money for a mental health charity.

The house in Marlow Bottom, Buckinghamshire, has been transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with reindeer and music.

Another Christmas, another stunning display by the Shepherd family in Hill Farm Road, Marlow Bottom – it’s really made feel festive this evening???? pic.twitter.com/5E5wojchy5 — Stephanie Wareham (@Stephanie_BFP) December 1, 2017

There are fairy lights on the roof, in trees surrounding the property and on arches leading up to the house.

Jancis Shepherd and her family are collecting donations for the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, a charity raising awareness about depression.

A statement on their funding page said: “This year the Shepherd’s family musical Christmas lights are in aid of the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust.

“As a family we are aware of the many young people who like Charlie, experience depression and other disorders with mental wellbeing, the challenges that they face and that for some, life becomes unbearable.”

A heart-shaped light on the house in Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Their Virgin Money page had raised more than £600 within days of the lights turning on at the beginning of December and aims to collect £7,000.