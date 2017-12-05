Ex-Met chief threatens to sue Damian Green over computer porn lie claims

Former top policeman Bob Quick has called on First Secretary of State Damian Green publicly to retract “deeply hurtful” allegations that he lied about “vast amounts” of pornography discovered on the MP’s personal computer.

In a statement issued by his solicitors, Mr Quick said he was considering legal action against Mr Green – effectively Prime Minister Theresa May’s deputy.

The former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner, who oversaw a raid on Mr Green’s Westminster office in 2008, said everything he had said about the case was “accurate, in good faith, and in the firm belief that I have acted in the public interest”.

Mr Quick said officers involved in the raid on Mr Green’s office reported to him that internet history logs indicated the pornographic material on Mr Green’s computer had been viewed “prolifically and in working hours”.

Former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Bob Quick said the allegations were ‘deeply hurtful’ (PA)

He said he recommended at the time that the issue should be referred to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards but was not aware of any such reference being made.

When an inquiry was launched last month into allegations that Mr Green behaved inappropriately towards a young female activist, he contacted Cabinet Office director general for propriety and ethics Sue Gray to inform her of what had been discovered.

Mr Quick repeated his denial that he was the source for a Sunday Times report shortly afterwards which suggested that the material found on Mr Green’s computer was “extreme”.

Advertising

He said a journalist approached him to say he had a copy of a draft witness statement prepared by him for the Leveson Inquiry, but insisted he did not provide the newspaper with the material.

Following the Sunday Times report, Mr Green issued a hard-hitting statement branding Mr Quick “a tainted and untrustworthy source” who had been trying for some time to cause him political damage.

The Ashford MP dismissed the porn allegations at that time as “false, disreputable political smears from a discredited police officer acting in flagrant breach of his duty” and “little more than an unscrupulous character assassination”.

Mr Quick described the Cabinet minister’s attack as “deeply hurtful” and “completely untrue”.

Advertising

“Everything I have said is accurate, in good faith, and in the firm belief that I have acted in the public interest,” said the former police chief.

“I wish to make it clear for the avoidance of any doubt or further speculation that I am in no way motivated politically and bear no malice whatsoever to Damian Green.

“This is despite unfortunate and deeply hurtful attempts to discredit me … I invite Damian Green publicly to retract his allegations against me. I am considering legal action.”