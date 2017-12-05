Duchess of Cornwall meets a trio of Trumps

The Duchess of Cornwall has met US President Donald Trump as he made his long-awaited state visit – in triplicate.

Camilla was greeted by three workers wearing Trump masks when she joined brokers at the global firm ICAP on the company’s annual charity day, now in its 25th year.

The Duchess closes a deal at the #ICAPCharityDay – with a little help from Buzz Lightyear and Shrek! pic.twitter.com/xQrxZADfj1 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 5, 2017

The high-powered brokering desks, where multi-million pound deals are made, were transformed into a party atmosphere by the elaborate fancy dress costumers staff wore.

After stopping to say hello to the characters Sonic the Hedgehog and Shrek, magical leprechauns, zombies and even inflatable giant pandas the Duchess met mask-wearing fans of the US president.

The Duchess with the Beast from Beauty And The Beast, Shrek and Buzz Lightyear (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

When Camilla spotted them she posed for a photograph and said with a smile: “I couldn’t resist it.”

She posed with three mask-wearing IT engineers – Tom Barry, Richard Tinworth and David Atherton – who stayed in character as they chatted to royal.

Advertising

When asked why they picked Mr Trump, Mr Barry took off his mask and said “Why not? He’s the man of the hour”. He laughed, adding: “We only get out once a year.”

Camilla and more ICAP staff in fancy dress (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

A pair of pandas rub up with royalty (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The Duchess helped to seal deals during her visit, raising thousands for charity (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

Advertising

During an hour spent on the brokering floors in the City of London, the Duchess completed a number of deals raising thousands for good causes.

Among the other famous faces also closing deals were actor Kelsey Grammer, known for his roles in US sitcoms Cheers and Fraiser, rapper Professor Green, Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden.

Honoured to have HRH The Duchess of Cornwall at #ICAPCharityDay in support of @MedDetectDogs @clarencehouse pic.twitter.com/MpszqTWVon — ICAP Charity Day (@ICAPCharityDay) December 5, 2017

ICAP is an inter-dealer broker that matches buyers and sellers who want to trade in a range of products and Camilla was taken around the desks putting the finishing touches to transactions by chatting to clients.

At the desk dealing with New Zealand dollar swaps Camilla took to the phone to complete a 60 million dollar deal, with the help of Ms Meaden, which raised thousands.