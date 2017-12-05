Advertising
Duchess of Cornwall meets a trio of Trumps
Mask-wearing staff greeted Camilla during the brokers’ annual charity day.
The Duchess of Cornwall has met US President Donald Trump as he made his long-awaited state visit – in triplicate.
Camilla was greeted by three workers wearing Trump masks when she joined brokers at the global firm ICAP on the company’s annual charity day, now in its 25th year.
The high-powered brokering desks, where multi-million pound deals are made, were transformed into a party atmosphere by the elaborate fancy dress costumers staff wore.
After stopping to say hello to the characters Sonic the Hedgehog and Shrek, magical leprechauns, zombies and even inflatable giant pandas the Duchess met mask-wearing fans of the US president.
When Camilla spotted them she posed for a photograph and said with a smile: “I couldn’t resist it.”
She posed with three mask-wearing IT engineers – Tom Barry, Richard Tinworth and David Atherton – who stayed in character as they chatted to royal.
When asked why they picked Mr Trump, Mr Barry took off his mask and said “Why not? He’s the man of the hour”. He laughed, adding: “We only get out once a year.”
During an hour spent on the brokering floors in the City of London, the Duchess completed a number of deals raising thousands for good causes.
Among the other famous faces also closing deals were actor Kelsey Grammer, known for his roles in US sitcoms Cheers and Fraiser, rapper Professor Green, Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden.
ICAP is an inter-dealer broker that matches buyers and sellers who want to trade in a range of products and Camilla was taken around the desks putting the finishing touches to transactions by chatting to clients.
At the desk dealing with New Zealand dollar swaps Camilla took to the phone to complete a 60 million dollar deal, with the help of Ms Meaden, which raised thousands.
