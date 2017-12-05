Concern over number of obese nurses

One in four of the nation’s nurses is obese, a new study suggests.

With almost half of English nurses over the age of 45, this “poses a likely future burden of ill health for the healthcare workforce”, researchers said.

Experts said the figures were “deeply worrying”.

25% of nurses are obese, new study finds (Chris Radburn/PA)

Researchers from London South Bank University and Edinburgh Napier University set out to assess obesity prevalence among healthcare professionals working in England.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, saw them examine data from more than 20,000 working-age adults who took part in the Health Survey for England between 2008 and 2012.

Participants were split into four groups: nurses, other healthcare professionals – including doctors, dentists and physiotherapists, unregistered care workers and people employed in non health-related jobs.

Of the 422 nurses polled, 25.1% were obese, with a BMI score of more than 30.

Meanwhile, 31.9% of 736 unregistered healthcare workers were obese, as were 14.4% of other healthcare professionals.

Among the 18,500 people from the general population surveyed, the rate of obesity was found to be 23.5%.

The authors cautioned that the high rates of obesity among nurses and unregistered care workers were “concerning” because it increases the risk of musculoskeletal conditions and mental health conditions – some of the main causes of sickness absence in the health service.

“That one in four nurses in England have been found to be obese is deeply worrying, not least because we know that obesity is linked to diseases such as cancer, cardio-vascular disease, and diabetes.

“It is vital that we redouble our efforts to take care of our healthcare workforce who do so much to care for others.”

Kim Sunley, senior employment relations officer at the Royal College of Nursing, said: “There is no doubt obesity is a major public health issue, and we know nurses sometimes struggle to make healthy choices due to long hours, shift work and stress.”