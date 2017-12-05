Christine Keeler, ex-showgirl at centre of Profumo scandal, dies

Christine Keeler, the former showgirl at the heart of the Profumo scandal of the 1960s, has died aged 75.

Her son, Seymour Platt, told the Guardian she died on Monday at the Princess Royal University Hospital, near Farnborough.

Christine Keeler (AP)

“My mother passed away last night at about 11.30pm,” he told the paper.

A hospital spokesman confirmed Ms Keeler had died, having been a patient at the Princess Royal.

Mr Platt paid tribute to his mother in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

(AP)

He wrote: “My mother, the grandmother to my beautiful little girl, passed away late last night.

“She suffered in the last few years with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease but lost the fight.

“As many of you know my mother, Christine Keeler, fought many fights in her eventful life, some fights she lost but some she won.

“She earned her place in British history but at a huge personal price.

“We are all very proud of who she was.”

Miss Keeler was at the centre of the 1963 political scandal, after having an affair with then-Secretary of State for War John Profumo, which enthralled and scandalised the nation.

He was forced to quit his job as War Secretary following lurid disclosures of high-society sex parties and claims he had shared a mistress with a Soviet defence attache.