Advertising
Charity ambassador Pippa Middleton visits young heart patients in hospital
The British Heart Foundation is raising money for research into congenital heart disease.
Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, paid a visit to young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children’s Hospital in her role as ambassador for the British Heart Foundation.
Ms Middleton visited the hospital as part of the charity’s Christmas campaign to raise £650,000 for research into congenital heart disease.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.