Charity ambassador Pippa Middleton visits young heart patients in hospital

Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, paid a visit to young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children’s Hospital in her role as ambassador for the British Heart Foundation.

Earlier today BHF Ambassador Pippa Middleton visited young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children's Hospital to hear their stories and support our Christmas campaign to raise over half a million pounds towards research into congenital heart disease. https://t.co/W2wqhqrfOf pic.twitter.com/z4B5xtP2et — BHF (@TheBHF) December 5, 2017

Ms Middleton visited the hospital as part of the charity’s Christmas campaign to raise £650,000 for research into congenital heart disease.

Pippa Middleton met 14-year-old Missy Cotteril from Cornwall (Geoff Caddick/PA)

She also chatted to the family of eight-week-old patient Evelyn Hampshire (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Ms Middleton meets 11-year-old Calum Morris (Geoff Caddick/PA)