Charity ambassador Pippa Middleton visits young heart patients in hospital

UK News | Published:

The British Heart Foundation is raising money for research into congenital heart disease.

Pippa Middleton meets three-year-old Daniel Tomsett

Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, paid a visit to young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children’s Hospital in her role as ambassador for the British Heart Foundation.

Ms Middleton visited the hospital as part of the charity’s Christmas campaign to raise £650,000 for research into congenital heart disease.

Pippa Middleton met 14-year-old Missy Cotteril from Cornwall
Pippa Middleton met 14-year-old Missy Cotteril from Cornwall (Geoff Caddick/PA)
She also chatted to the family of eight-week-old patient Evelyn Hampshire
She also chatted to the family of eight-week-old patient Evelyn Hampshire (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Ms Middleton meets 11-year-old Calum Morris
Ms Middleton meets 11-year-old Calum Morris (Geoff Caddick/PA)
A hug with three-year-old Daniel Tomsett
A hug with three-year-old Daniel Tomsett (Geoff Caddick/PA)
