80mph winds forecast for arrival of Storm Caroline in north of UK

Winds of up to 80mph are expected as Storm Caroline hits the north of Britain later this week.

A severe weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for northern Scotland on Thursday.

Snow and falling temperatures are also expected to affect the west of the country on Friday as Storm Caroline, the third named storm of the season, passes through.

#StormCaroline has been officially named by the Met Office. High winds are expected to affect northern Scotland on Thursday. Warnings issued, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/J7nZOEFhYr — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2017

A Met Office statement said: “Storm Caroline is expected to bring a spell of very windy weather to northern Scotland on Thursday.

“Gusts of 60-70mph are expected quite widely, with gusts to 80mph possible near north-facing mainland coasts and across the isles.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

“It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Friday for Scotland, Northern Ireland, western England and Wales.

Scotland could see more snow on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Forecasters said that some gusts could be strong enough to bring down power cables.

Areas outside the warning zone are also likely to experience windy conditions on Thursday.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “Outside of that area winds will pick up across the rest of the country so it will be a blustery day for many areas.”

As the storm moves away towards Scandinavia it will be followed by cold air on Friday which could bring snow.

Snow showers are expected to become increasingly frequent over northern Scotland late on Thursday and are expected across many other parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England on Friday.

Forecasters said that 2-5cm of snow is likely for some areas, with 10-20cm possible over high ground.