What the papers say – December 4

A damning report revealing the scale of poverty across the UK dominates the front pages on Monday.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said almost 400,000 more children and 300,000 more pensioners are living in poverty than four years ago, with little progress in reducing poverty among working age adults.

It reports that it is the first sustained increase in child and pensioner poverty for 20 years.

Guardian front page, Monday 4 December 2017: Sharp rise in child poverty as cuts bite pic.twitter.com/hYTMHuABOG — The Guardian (@guardian) December 4, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May was “slammed” over the revelations, the Daily Mirror reports, saying her 2016 vow to “tackle burning injustices” was exposed as a “sham”.

Quoting Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the paper runs with the headline “Words Are Cheap”, and also reports on the resignation of chairman of the Social Mobility Commission Alan Milburn.

The i says pensioners are facing a “poverty time bomb”, and that Britain’s record on tackling poverty is at risk of unravelling.

Many of the other papers also run with a political theme, with the Daily Mail reporting on a foreign aid project being suspended after an investigation claimed that taxpayers’ money was being used by extremists in Syria.

The Daily Telegraph says the Treasury is planning to launch a crackdown on virtual currency Bitcoin amid concerns it is being used to launder money and dodge tax.

And the Times carries comments from a senior EU official who said a Brexit deal was “90% there” ahead of crunch talks in Brussels between Mrs May and key EU figures.

Tomorrow's front page: Brexit deal 90% there, says senior EU official #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/lf1tgGMMaa — The Times of London (@thetimes) December 3, 2017

The Daily Express reports on claims that the PM faces a “backbench revolt” if she gives more concessions to the EU over Brexit, as a warning letter signed by pro-Brexit Tory MPs urged her to end negotiations if Brussels will not compromise.