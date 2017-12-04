Union in fresh legal action over blacklisting row

The country’s biggest trade union is taking fresh legal action on behalf of 70 construction workers who were blacklisted, and said it wants the “controlling minds” behind the scandal brought to justice.

Unite is taking action in the High Court on behalf of workers whose names were kept on a list drawn up by the Consulting Association.

The organisation, which kept a list of over 3,000 construction workers regarded as union activists or who had raised health and safety issues, was closed down in 2009 following a raid by the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Unite said it was also issuing legal proceedings against a number of leading construction firms.

The moves were announced ahead of a lobby of Parliament on Wednesday as part of a union campaign for a public inquiry into blacklisting.

“Unite is seeking justice for blacklisted workers through every avenue open to us whether that is legal, political or industrial.

“Whenever Unite uncovers blacklisting we will stamp out the practice and name and shame the guilty parties.”

Unite and the GMB union have already taken legal action on behalf of those on the blacklist, winning millions of pounds in compensation.