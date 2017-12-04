Two boys to face trial over ‘school massacre plot’

Two teenagers will go on trial next year accused of plotting a Columbine School-style attack.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, appeared for a hearing at Leeds Crown Court, accused of conspiracy to murder.

The older youth is also charged with unlawful wounding and aggravated burglary.

Neither teenager entered any pleas.

They stood in the dock of the packed court with two security officers as they each told the clerk their names, dates of birth and their nationalities.

The 15-year-old wore a jumper and buttoned-up shirt while the younger defendant was dressed in a suit.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, ordered that the boys will go on trial in Leeds on May 3 next year.

Judge Collier said they will appear in court again on February 12.

Both boys, who cannot be named, were remanded in custody. There was no application for bail.