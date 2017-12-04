Advertising
Theresa May’s efforts in Brexit talks a shambles, Commons told
Commons Speaker John Bercow has urged MPs to remain patient after they reacted to the Prime Minister’s latest talks in Brussels.
Theresa May’s efforts to secure Brexit progress were labelled a “shambles” in the Commons as John Bercow sought to avoid a “spat” between MPs.
Labour’s Peter Kyle criticised the Prime Minister for returning “empty-handed” following the conclusion of lunchtime talks in Brussels between her and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.
But Conservative David Davies, MP for Monmouth, dismissed this assessment and insisted the Europeans would be empty-handed if “they don’t get their hands off our £50 billion”.
Speaker Mr Bercow urged MPs to remain patient and noted a Commons statement on the latest talks was expected from the Government on Tuesday, as he warned against the exchanges turning into a “spat”.
Raising a point of order, Mr Kyle said of the latest talks: “This is a shambles that puts into perspective the constitutional settlement for our country here.
“Can we expect her (Mrs May) to make a statement tomorrow?”
Mr Bercow replied: “It had been very much my expectation in any event that there would be a statement to this House this week.
“Though I cannot predict with certainty, I had anticipated and been given reason to believe that it would likely be tomorrow.”
Mr Davies, in a further point of order, added: “The news is actually that Juncker is confident there will be a deal next week.
“Is it not wrong to say she’s coming back empty-handed when there’s almost certainly going to be a deal?
“Is it not the Europeans who are going to be empty-handed if they don’t get their hands off our £50 billion?”
Mr Bercow replied: “I understand the impatience of (Mr Davies) but we mustn’t allow this to become a spat between people who want to say all is well and those who want to say all is ill.”
