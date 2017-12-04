Reward offered after cable thieves cause disruption to Metro services

A £1,000 reward has been offered after thieves caused disruption on the Tyne and Wear Metro system by stealing cables.

Thousands of commuters faced delays getting to work on Monday after 80m-90m of cable was stolen at around 2am near the Stadium Station in the Felling area of Gateshead.

The reward has been offered by operators Nexus for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible.

We now can confirm today’s disruption to Metro has been caused by attempted cable theft in the Gateshead area. Our engineers are working hard to fix the damage thieves have done, and we want to remind people messing with live cables is extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/vZPhF4SPZY — Tyne and Wear Metro (@My_Metro) December 4, 2017

Pc Ryan Walker, of the Metro Unit, said the thieves put their own lives at risk.

He said: “People are in effect handling live wires which could leave them seriously burned and injured.”

Chris Carson, Metro Services Director, said offering the reward was an “unprecedented step”.

We are warning of the dangers of cable theft, after this morning’s attack disrupted trains in the Gateshead area. This poster is being displayed along our fences to make would-be-thieves think again. pic.twitter.com/tFJf4HyuyU — Tyne and Wear Metro (@My_Metro) December 4, 2017

He said: “Metal theft is very rare on Metro because we have worked closely with police to crack down on criminals, and reduced the amount of metal cables we use as lines are modernised.

“But one attack like this is too many and we are determined to do all we can to help the police in its investigation.”