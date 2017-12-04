Mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful son’, 15, after motorbike crash death

A grieving mother has paid tribute to her “cheeky chappie” 15-year-old son who was fatally injured in a motorbike crash.

Passenger Kian Buckler was left with serious wounds after being thrown from the motorcycle after it crashed with a car at about 7pm on November 29.

Kian was taken to hospital after the collision, at the junction of Lunt Road and Boswell Road in Bilston, West Midlands, but died on Friday.

Kian Buckler, who died after the motorbike he was a passenger on crashed with a car in the West Midlands (Family handout/West Midlands Police/PA)

In a tribute, released through West Midlands Police, she added: “Losing my beautiful son has left a massive hole in my heart.

“The love and support my family and myself have received is overwhelming.

“Kian was loved by so many people and touched so many hearts.

“He will be sadly missed by so many people, especially by myself, his dad, his big sister Louise, little brother Tyler and his baby sister Mariah.”

A 16-year-old boy, who was also on the bike at the time of the crash, needed treatment for head and leg injuries.

He was due to appear at youth court on Monday, charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to provide a sample.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.