Jobs boost as Facebook opens new London office

Social media giant Facebook has opened a new office in London, taking 800 jobs to the capital.

It will be the US company’s biggest engineering hub outside the US, with more than half of the team focusing on engineering.

Handprints adorn the letters ‘fb’ in Facebook’s new offices (Ben Lister/PA)

The 247,000 square foot office, which opened on Monday, is in Rathbone Place, just off bustling Oxford Street in central London.

Designed by the architect Frank Gehry, it includes seven floors and a new public square called Rathbone Square.

Black and white torsos on the wall inside Facebook’s new London office loom over green chairs (Ben Lister/PA)

Some 400 construction jobs were created to build and fit out the offices from March to December.

Facebook’s new incubator space called LDN_LAB (Ben Lister/PA)

She added: “The UK’s flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem and international reputation for engineering excellence makes it one of the best places in the world to build a tech company.

“And we’ve built our company here – this country has been a huge part of Facebook’s story over the past decade, and I look forward to continuing our work to achieve our mission of bringing the world closer together.”

Neon words decorate the interior of Facebook’s new London office (Ben Lister/PA)

He said: “It’s a sign of confidence in our country that innovative companies like Facebook invest here, and it’s terrific news that they will be hiring 800 more highly skilled workers next year.”