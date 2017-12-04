Advertising
In video: Norway gives Boris Johnson a giant Christmas tree
Norway’s Foreign Secretary Ine Eriksen Soreide made the gift during bi-lateral talks.
Norway’s Foreign Secretary Ine Eriksen Soreide was at The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London for bilateral talks and helped unveil the tree.
During a ceremony to switch the lights on the tree, Mr Johnson revealed that the UK had gained much from Norway – including the name for the London borough of Hackney which he said was taken from the Norwegian island Hackenaye.
