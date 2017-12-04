Hail and snow expected later in the week as forecasters predict cold snap

More snow could be in store across parts of the UK this week as the cold snap returns.

After several days of icy temperatures last week, Britain enjoyed a spell of milder weather over the weekend.

But forecasters are predicting the mercury will plunge again later this week, with the chance of wintry showers for many places.

This week sees temperatures on the rise at first, before falling sharply through the second half of the week. It's certainly going to feel like #winter by Friday! pic.twitter.com/idt1VPG7Gd — Met Office (@metoffice) December 4, 2017

Met Office meteorologist Charles Powell warned temperatures could drop even lower than last week as northerly gales blast the UK.

He said: “It’s quite quiet as we start the week, but on Tuesday we will see a small change that will paint a picture, as slightly wet and windy weather develops across north west Scotland.

“On Wednesday there will be gales across the UK with a band of rain working its way across the west.

The scene in Middlesbrough during last week’s cold snap (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

“By Thursday morning the rain starts to clear and opens the door for some really cold weather, especially across the northern half of the UK.

“Temperatures will struggle to get much above 5 or 6C (41 to 43F).”

By Friday, the cold is expected to be felt across most of Britain, with hail, sleet and snow all forecast.

The showers will spread across most parts of the country, with snow possible in many places even at sea level.