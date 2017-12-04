Advertising
Festive makeover for special Chiltern train
An image of Father Christmas and his sleigh has been emblazoned onto a train for the festive period.
A rail company has given one of its trains a festive makeover.
Chiltern Railways has launched a train emblazoned with a multi-coloured image of Father Christmas and his sleigh full of gifts.
The special train – which normally carries the firm’s silver branding – will feature on the Chiltern line throughout the Christmas period.
A spokesman for the train operator said: “The Chiltern Santa Train will fly down the track at 100 miles per hour and is the perfect way for Santa to deliver presents and transport customers with precious gifts between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street.”
Chiltern Railways is one of the few rail firms to run services on Boxing Day.
Passengers will be able to travel on special services between London Marylebone and Oxford Parkway, via High Wycombe, on December 26, when much of Britain’s rail network will be shutdown until the following day.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.