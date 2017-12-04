Festive makeover for special Chiltern train

A rail company has given one of its trains a festive makeover.

Chiltern Railways has launched a train emblazoned with a multi-coloured image of Father Christmas and his sleigh full of gifts.

The special train – which normally carries the firm’s silver branding – will feature on the Chiltern line throughout the Christmas period.

A Chiltern Railways train being given a special makeover for the festive season (Chiltern Railways/PA)

A spokesman for the train operator said: “The Chiltern Santa Train will fly down the track at 100 miles per hour and is the perfect way for Santa to deliver presents and transport customers with precious gifts between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street.”

Win a family pass for the #chilternsantatrain! To join Santa and his elves on a special service on 16 December, tell us in 25 words or less why your child would love a trip to London on the #chilternsantatrain. For T&Cs, visit https://t.co/fmdThyKmvD. pic.twitter.com/mUqPCTf3FS — Chiltern Railways (@chilternrailway) December 4, 2017

Chiltern Railways is one of the few rail firms to run services on Boxing Day.

Passengers will be able to travel on special services between London Marylebone and Oxford Parkway, via High Wycombe, on December 26, when much of Britain’s rail network will be shutdown until the following day.