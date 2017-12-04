Donald Trump backs senate hopeful embroiled in historical allegations

President Donald Trump has thrown his full support behind embattled Republican US Senate candidate Roy Moore who faces allegations of historical child sex abuse.

Mr Trump tweeted early on Monday that “Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama”.

It was Mr Trump’s most vocal endorsement of Mr Moore, who has lost the backing of many top Republicans since he was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Mr Trump has assailed Democratic candidate Doug Jones and has defended Mr Moore against allegations of child molestation.

But the White House has said he has no plans to make campaign appearances.

Thankful for President Trump's support.



The America First agenda will #MAGA. Can't wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp.#ALSEN https://t.co/pYu9h7TYVN — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

Mr Trump tweeted: “We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!”

Mr Moore, contesting the seat created after Jeff Sessions became attorney general, replied to the endorsement by saying he “can’t wait to help” Mr Trump “#DrainTheSwamp”.

Mr Trump uses that phrase as a derogatory term for what he considers to be a corrupt system in Washington.

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

After Mr Trump’s tweet, Mr Moore tweeted that “The America First agenda will #MAGA”, a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.