‘Bionic boy’ Cameron launches Christmas appeal for hi-tech hand

A boy has launched an online appeal to achieve his one Christmas wish to be able to use both his hands.

Cameron Millar, 10, has born without a right hand and has faced years of issues.

But the schoolboy is determined to overcome the challenge by raising money for a hi-tech bionic limb.

The Star Wars fan hopes to raise £10,000 before Christmas to purchase the innovative hand featuring an illustration of his superhero role model Luke Skywalker.

He also has plans to learn a musical instrument once he receives the special hand.

Cameron’s mother, Margaret Millar, said: “The support we have received already is so overwhelming, this means the world to Cameron and not being able to provide your child with their biggest wish is really difficult.

“How can you say no when your child asks you for a hand? We really appreciate every single donation big or small.”

The family has launched an appeal with Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids in Edinburgh and donations are already approaching the £6,000 mark.

Emma Kemp, charity manager, said: “We were really touched by Cameron’s story.

Despite facing so many challenges, he is determined to reach his goal and always has a smile on his face.

“Our charity is here to help young people in need in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, and we’re proud to do our bit to help Cameron.

“We’re on course for a record-breaking year of donations, so I know that people in our region are incredibly generous.

“As a final act of festive goodwill, I’d encourage everyone to donate anything they can and help this lovely young lad achieve his one Christmas wish.”