What the papers say – December 3

Several of Sunday’s papers may make uncomfortable reading for the Prime Minister, while there continues to be plenty to keep royal watchers occupied with the latest on Harry and his future bride.

The resignation of the Government’s top social mobility adviser and his team poses another “crisis” for Theresa May to deal with, some papers say, after the tsar quit in protest at a perceived lack of action on tackling inequality due to too much time being spent on Brexit issues.

The Sunday Times says the PM’s pledge to build a “country that works for everyone” has been “dramatically undermined” by the mass resignations, which include former Tory education secretary Baroness Shephard.

Tomorrow's front page: May ‘betrays’ families that voted for Brexit #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/s52OssKIEV — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) December 2, 2017

Meanwhile the Sunday Telegraph reports that the PM faces warnings that she is heading for a kind of Brexit that goes against the referendum result; one where there is a “compromise” on the oversight of the European Court of Justice when many voted to abandon it altogether.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May will provide £500 million for the economy and boost the “special relationship” between Britain and the US, the Sunday Express reports.

Meanwhile “family photos” of the royal-to-be adorn the front of the Mail on Sunday, which also says a Labour peer has been caught up in an “expenses scandal”.

Advertising

The Sunday Mirror reports that greyhounds bred from UK and Irish bloodlines for racing in China are being sold for meat once they are retired.

The Sunday People reports on a Coronation Street plotline written after the departure of Bruno Langley, who played Todd Grimshaw.

And the Sun on Sunday reports on the marriage of former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Louise Redknapp and her husband, the ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp.