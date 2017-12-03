Man arrested after woman seriously injured in car crash

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crashed into a tree, leaving a young woman seriously injured.

A 28-year-old man from Maidstone was detained by police on Saturday night and is still in custody, Kent Police said.

He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for officers and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Officers investigating a serious #collision in #Maidstone have arrested a man on suspicion of #dangerousdriving, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs https://t.co/d8kv9MsW2H — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) December 3, 2017

A woman in her 20s is in a serious condition in hospital in London after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the crash just after midnight on Saturday on the A249 in Sittingbourne.

A blue Peugeot convertible car was travelling towards the M20 when it left the road near a junction and collided with a tree.

Another woman, aged 25 and from Sevenoaks, was left with minor injuries and received medical treatment. She was also arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs but was released under investigation while police make further inquiries.

Police appealed for any witnesses to call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting DH/271/17.