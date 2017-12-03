Menu

Dashcam shows lorry driver ‘falling asleep’ before motorway crash

A woman in her 50s was left feeling unable to drive on the motorway after her car was hit in the accident.

Still from dashcam footage of a lorry crashing into two cars on the M6 motorway near Great Barr, Birmingham (West Midlands Police/PA)

Dramatic dashcam footage has emerged of a lorry driver apparently falling asleep at the wheel before smashing into a number of cars.

Mariusz Wlazlo ploughed his fully-laden HGV into two cars at almost 43 mph on the M6 southbound between junction eight and junction seven near Great Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

He initially denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving but later changed his plea to guilty, the force added.

This is the blurred moment the lorry makes contact with the back of a car (West Midlands Police/PA)
The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 50s, was in hospital for weeks receiving treatment for broken ribs and fractured vertebrae.

A car is turned 90 degrees after being hit by the lorry (West Midlands Police/PA)
“Although she has made a physical recovery, she now feels unable to drive on the motorway.”

He added that if he had been travelling any faster the collision, which happened on the evening of March 15, “would likely have had fatal consequences”.

