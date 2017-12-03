Advertising
Dashcam shows lorry driver ‘falling asleep’ before motorway crash
A woman in her 50s was left feeling unable to drive on the motorway after her car was hit in the accident.
Dramatic dashcam footage has emerged of a lorry driver apparently falling asleep at the wheel before smashing into a number of cars.
Mariusz Wlazlo ploughed his fully-laden HGV into two cars at almost 43 mph on the M6 southbound between junction eight and junction seven near Great Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.
He initially denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving but later changed his plea to guilty, the force added.
The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 50s, was in hospital for weeks receiving treatment for broken ribs and fractured vertebrae.
“Although she has made a physical recovery, she now feels unable to drive on the motorway.”
He added that if he had been travelling any faster the collision, which happened on the evening of March 15, “would likely have had fatal consequences”.
