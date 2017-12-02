What the papers say – December 2

The continuing row over pornography allegations concerning First Minister Damian Green, the first official engagement for Meghan Markle and the confession by a former key aide to Donald trump of lying to the FBI dominate Saturday’s front pages.

Several papers give priority to developments in the furore involving the Prime Minister’s de facto deputy and the alleged discovery of thousands of explicit, but legal, images on a computer seized during a controversial raid on his parliamentary office.

Most of the papers carry images of Ms Markle, who on Friday stepped out on official business with husband-to-be Prince Harry for the first time.

And several carry the latest from Washington, where former national security adviser Michael Flynn admitted lying to the FBI investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Tomorrow's front page: Cabinet split over Green after police porn claims #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iRHP48hHQF — The Times of London (@thetimes) December 1, 2017

Under the headline “The minister for porn”, the Daily Mirror reports there are growing calls for Mr Green to be sacked.

Meanwhile the Daily Mail says Conservatives are “at war with Scotland Yard” and reports that former officers have attempted to oust the First Minister.

Advertising

The i reports on claims originally published in the Evening Standard that Mr Davis has threatened to quit if Mr Green is fired.

The Daily Telegraph also carries a front page report on Mr Green, alongside its main coverage of Michael Flynn, a Mr Trump’s former national security adviser, who has admitted lying to the FBI in its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Guardian front page, Saturday 02.12.17: Former Trump aide admits lying to FBI pic.twitter.com/I6YuobM84d — The Guardian (@guardian) December 2, 2017

The Financial Times also covers the latest on the “Russia links” probe, while the paper also has an interview with former prime minister David Cameron, who expressed regret he was unable to do more to deal with the “huge” challenge funding social care for Britain’s ageing population.

Advertising

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for December 2https://t.co/7ADUtiI4Xn pic.twitter.com/yzkUHiihr4 — Financial Times (@FT) December 1, 2017

“Meghan mania” swept Nottingham on Friday, The Sun reports, as Harry and his bride-to-be were greeted by crowds on their first official engagement together.

Tomorrow's front page: Meghan-mania swept a city yesterday as Prince Harry introduced his bride-to-be to the masses. pic.twitter.com/eOQ72u8fnr — The Sun (@TheSun) December 1, 2017

And the Daily Express reports on a study linking obesity in middle age to an increased risk of dementia in later life.