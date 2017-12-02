Teenage boy dies after collision with car on motorway

A teenage boy has died in hospital after being found unconscious on the side of a motorway.

The 14-year-old was discovered on the hard shoulder of the M67 eastbound at junction 3, Hyde, Greater Manchester, during Friday afternoon rush hour, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He was taken to hospital where he died early on Saturday following what police called “unsurvivable” injuries. Police believe he was involved in a collision with a car.

RTC J1a-3 M67 EB is closed the traffic is being taken off at J1a Denton the motorway will be closed for an extended period of time traffic already in the closure is being taken off by rearward relief — NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) December 1, 2017

Sergeant Lee Westhead, of GMP’s Serious Collision Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family who are being looked after by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“Whilst we work to uncover how this has happened and piece together the moments before the collision, I am asking the public to help in any way that they can.

“If you were in the area at approximately 5.25pm on December 1 and saw a pedestrian on the motorway, or have dashcam images, please get in touch and share this information.”

Anyone with information should contact GMP on 101.