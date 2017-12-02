RSPCA’s abandoned toy puppy Christmas advert racks up thousands of views online

An RSPCA Christmas advert following the story of an abandoned toy puppy has racked up more than 300,00 views online.

The video shows cuddly dog Woody being thrown out amongst a pile of rubbish before he is rescued and taken in by the animal charity.

Watch out @JohnLewisRetail and #MozTheMonster, our Christmas film is here, and it's a tearjerker! Let us know what you think, and find out more about our #KindnessAtChristmas campaign: https://t.co/OXjciZdOPW pic.twitter.com/z4zgExZFSy — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) December 1, 2017

It has been released to raise awareness of the RSPCA’s Kindness at Christmas appeal, as it prepares to deal with 2,000 calls a day during the festive season.

Deborah Caffull, manager of the charity’s Birmingham animal centre where part of the film was shot, said: “While this video shows the tale of a toy dog – the sentiment behind the story is very real.

“We rescue, rehabilitate and re-home dogs just like Woody every day, all year round.”

Rescue dog Woody and I can't get over how much people are loving the @RSPCA_official Christmas video this morning! #KindnessatChristmas #rspca pic.twitter.com/PYxzJO6fCr — Lucy Ellie (@lucyelliecooper) December 1, 2017

She added: “This time of year is very busy for us as an animal rescue charity and everyone pulls together to help the animals that come into our care.”

The advert has been viewed more than 250,000 times on Facebook, 70,000 times on Twitter and 4,000 times on YouTube since it was released on Friday, the RSPCA said.

An acoustic cover of Simply Red song Stars, performed by RSPCA worker Lucy Ellie, features as the soundtrack and is available for download.