Murder accused remanded in custody after man ‘stabbed and shot for Rolex’

UK News | Published:

Danny Pearce was targeted by moped-riding thieves in Greenwich in July.

Danny Pearce was allegedly shot and stabbed to death for his Rolex watch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 25-year-old has appeared in court accused of murdering a man for his Rolex watch.

Danny Pearce, 31, was targeted by moped-riding thieves on July 15, who allegedly stabbed and shot him after he refused to part with his property.

Jordan Bailey-Mascoll, wearing a dark Puma sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name as he appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court in Kent on Saturday.

He is charged with murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon and a further count of possessing a firearm.

A silver Rolex watch similar to the one taken from Danny Pearce (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Mr Pearce, of Bromley, was attacked at King William Walk, in Greenwich, south east London, at 12.15am while on his way home from a night out with his girlfriend at Oliver’s Jazz Club.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Bailey-Mascoll, of no fixed abode, was first arrested on November 30 and charged on Friday. He was remanded in custody following the brief hearing and will next appear at the Old Bailey in central London on December 5.

A 21-year-old man also arrested in connection with the attack remains released under investigation, Scotland Yard said.

UK News

