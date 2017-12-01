What the papers say – December 1

Donald Trump – and his Twitter account – continue to lead the papers on Friday.

After a rebuke from Downing Street in which it said the US president was “wrong” to retweet videos posted by Britain First’s deputy leader Jayda Fransen, Mr Trump fired back, telling Prime Minster Theresa May to “focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom”.

The Twitter row also sparked calls for the UK to cancel a state visit invitation to the president, with the Daily Mirror mocking up a “not wanted” poster on its front page.

The i says the flare-up has left the “special relationship in tatters”, and could put a post-Brexit trade deal in “jeopardy”.

The Metro also warns of the special relationship being at risk and, humorously, uses the headline “Twit hits the fan”, saying MPs launched an “unprecedented” attack on the US president.

The Times, meanwhile, reports on a boost in supporters for far-right group Britain First. Leader Paul Golding told the paper the group had received hundreds of membership applications in the hours after Mr Trump’s tweets.

Tomorrow's front page: Trump gave us boost in supporters, says far right #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LG3cqpgadF — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 30, 2017

In other news, Brexit does not escape the front page of the Independent. It says the DUP has “dramatically threatened” to rethink its deal with the Conservatives if Mrs May compromises on the border deal.

The Daily Mail leads on how cough medicines, migraine pills and heartburn remedies could be denied to by GPs under NHS “ration” prescription plans.

The Sun tops on retired Army dogs Kevin and Dazz who, according to the paper, will be put down next week because they cannot be re-homed.

Tomorrow's front page: War dogs on death row pic.twitter.com/g0t7ZTOYH5 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 30, 2017

The Financial Times reports on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s warning to big banks that he would be a “threat” to their business if he became prime minster.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for December 1https://t.co/xpHznpAnOZ pic.twitter.com/AZxOQgkY1W — Financial Times (@FT) November 30, 2017

And on the first day of December, readers of the Telegraph have been treated to a picture of a wintry scene in North Yorkshire. It says most people took the onset of winter with “stoicism” – unlike many Londoners who reacted on social medial with “near hysterical excitement” at a brief flurry of snow.