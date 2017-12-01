Six police officers honoured for efforts to rescue girls from car in river

Six police officers who worked to free two girls from a car that overturned into a flooded river in a fatal accident have been honoured for their bravery.

They were among 23 officers recognised for acts of courage – on or off duty – by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) at an awards ceremony in Edinburgh on Thursday.

In December last year, the silver Audi came off the road in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and ended up on its roof, submerged in the freezing cold water.

Two children, 14-year-old Kirsten Duguid and a 12-year-old girl, were trapped inside, while the 43-year-old man driving the car managed to escape.

Well done Sgt Andy Sawers & PCs Kirsteen McArthur, Carolyn Wright, Calum McDougall, David Ritchie & John Grant who have won a #CourageousCops Award for their efforts in trying to save two children trapped in a submerged car. Andy, Kirsteen and David are here with @DCCLivingstone pic.twitter.com/uOKZCfFRQr — ScotsPolFed (@ScotsPolFed) November 30, 2017

Sergeant Andy Sawers and police constables Kirsteen McArthur, Carolyn Wright, Calum McDougall, David Ritchie and John Grant all rushed to the scene when the alarm was raised.

Mr Sawers, Mr Ritchie, Mr McDougall and Ms Wright went into the water to try to free the girls, with Ms Wright going underwater and prising the car door open with a crowbar.

With the help of Mr McDougall, she freed the 12-year-old and helped her on to the embankment, where she was assisted by recently-retired Pc Kirsteen McArthur.

Advertising

The four officers then stayed in the river to continue their efforts to get Kirsten out, who had been fully submerged by water.

Kirsten Duguid died in hospital following the road crash (Police Scotland/PA)

They managed to free her, unconscious and not breathing, and Mr McDougall and Mr Grant administered CPR, the SPF said.

Despite their best efforts, she died hours later in hospital.

Advertising

Mr Sawers said: “The whole team really pulled together so well, we just got things done that needed to happen. It was dark, confusing and freezing but everyone worked hard to save those girls.”

The team said that while they are honoured to win the award, their thoughts remain with the bereaved family.

Kirsten’s relatives have thanked the police involved for their bravery.

Well done Sgt Andy Sawers & PCs Kirsteen McArthur, Carolyn Wright, Calum McDougall, David Ritchie & John Grant who have won the overall @ScotsPolFed #CourageousCops Award for their efforts in trying to save two children trapped in a submerged car. pic.twitter.com/usatrBP3ii — Michael Matheson MSP (@MathesonMichael) November 30, 2017

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: “These heroic attempts, in extraordinarily difficult circumstances, to try to save the lives of two young girls, reinforce everything that we have come to expect from officers from Police Scotland.

“I commend their bravery and thank each of them for going above and beyond the call of duty to protect the public. Our sincere sympathies remain with the family who lost a loved one in such tragic circumstances.”

#GreatPoliceWork from @ScotsPolFed Bravery Award winner DC Brian Todd who, while off duty, tackled a man armed with a rifle. #CourageousCops Pictured here with Corinne Porter from @PoliceMutual pic.twitter.com/Cbgshk7fUr — ScotsPolFed (@ScotsPolFed) November 30, 2017

Other bravery award winners included DC Brian Todd, from Leith, who, whilst off duty, disarmed a drunken man with an air rifle who was shooting at nearby individuals.

Pc Daniel White and Pc Alexander McCullough, of Glasgow, were involved in a widely-publicised incident in the city’s West Nile Street in which they subdued a man who was covered in blood from self-inflicted wounds and was carrying dangerous weapons.

PC Daniel White and PC Alexander McCullough have been awarded a @ScotsPolFed Bravery Award after they protected the public from and tackled a violent man armed with an axe #CourageousCops. Pictured here with Nicola Marchant, from the @ScotPolAuth pic.twitter.com/yPAihEdF0h — ScotsPolFed (@ScotsPolFed) November 30, 2017

SPF chair Andrea MacDonald said: “Most of these incidents involved a life or death situation and were it not for the bravery of these men and women, many more people could have lost their lives.”