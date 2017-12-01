Protesters opposing state visit vent anger at ‘racist Trump’

Protesters have gathered at the US Embassy in London to tell US President Donald Trump to “stay away” from the UK, warning that huge crowds will take to the streets in a stand against him.

The demonstrators from Stand Up To Racism organised the protest in response to Mr Trump sharing anti-Muslim videos posted online by far-right group Britain First.

About 40 protesters shouted chants including “Donald Trump stay away, racist, sexist, anti-gay” and “No racist Trump, no state visit”.

The Prime Minister has said Mr Trump was “wrong” to retweet videos posted by Britain First’s deputy leader Jayda Fransen, which she condemned as a “hateful organisation” dedicated to spreading division and mistrust.

In a trademark tweet, he wrote: “@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

Mrs May has since rejected calls to cancel his controversial state visit, despite an outcry from MPs, insisting she remained committed to the “special relationship” between the UK and US.

On whether the president’s state visit should still go ahead, Mrs May said they had “yet to set a date”.

Speaking at the protest on Friday evening, Naima Omar, a student organiser at Stand Up To Racism, said a response similar to the protests against the Iraq war would unfold if Mr Trump came to the UK.

“I think people would be absolutely furious that such a man could come to our country,” she said.

In February 2003, anti-war protesters staged the biggest public demonstration ever held in Britain, bringing central London to a standstill.

Organisers claimed up to two million people took part, although official police estimates put the figure at a more modest 750,000.

Ms Omar, who said she was “disgusted” at Mr Trump for what he shared online, added: “For me, it’s terrifying.”

She said she had been to Auschwitz recently, and said: “The build-up to the Holocaust, what happened and the stereotypes of Jewish people is incredibly similar to what’s happening to Muslim people.”

Ms Omar added: “If we’re going to say ‘never again’, we have to mean ‘never again’, and stop it when the warning signs do come up.”