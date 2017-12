Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were greeted by hundreds of people as they arrived at the National Justice Museum in the Lace Market area of Nottingham for their first royal engagement after announcing they are to marry.

Meghan was a hit with the crowds in Nottingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

As the couple arrived, they walked towards a group of dignitaries with one arm around each other’s backs (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Markle was given flowers by well-wishers (Victoria Jones/PA)

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle meet crowds who have gathered outside the National Justice Museum in Nottingham. pic.twitter.com/apONYppYb2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms Markle split up to chat with people lining both sides of the route (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Markle accepted everything from bars of chocolate to cards of congratulations (Victoria Jones/PA)

Both were wrapped up warmly (Joe Giddens/PA)

Prince Harry has visited the city several times (Victoria Jones/PA)