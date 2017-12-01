Illegally-parked driver jailed for two years after injuring traffic warden

An illegally-parked driver who attacked a traffic warden when he issued him with a ticket, fracturing his shoulder, has been jailed for two years, police said.

The warden was issuing the ticket in Sheerness High Street on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent on January 6 when the car’s owner returned to the vehicle.

Daniel Corneille, 47, of Estuary Road, Sheerness, became angry when he saw a ticket which was issued due to his car blocking paving designed to assist blind people crossing the road. His car was also parked on double yellow lines.

The warden had been taking photos to document the parking offence when Corneille began shouting and swearing, pushed him into the window so he was not able to break his fall. When the warden tried to stand up, Corneille pushed him again, a police spokesman added.

The warden suffered a fractured shoulder during the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives in Kent investigating the incident used footage from the warden’s body camera, and were able to identify Corneille using CCTV.

Daniel Corneille admitted the attack (Kent Police/PA)

He was arrested on January 13, pleaded guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm, and was sentenced to two years’ jail at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, Kent Police said.

Investigating officer Pc Jez Chittim said it was an “unprovoked attack on the victim who was doing his job and did not deserve to be injured for this.”

“Corneille blamed the incident on ‘having a bad day’, but a lot of people have bad days and do not lose control and act in such a violent manner. I hope that this sentencing acts as a reminder to others to not behave in the same manner.”