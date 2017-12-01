Advertising
Home or away? Prince Harry invited to honeymoon Down Under by tourism minister
Steven Ciobo suggested the Great Barrier Reef could be a setting for the ‘perfect honeymoon’.
Prince Harry may decide to spend his honeymoon and stag do in Australia – if he decides to take up an offer by the country’s tourism minister.
Steven Ciobo wrote to the newly engaged royal to offer his congratulations and offer the services of Tourism Australia “to design the ultimate Australian experience for the celebrations”.
Earlier this week, Harry revealed he proposed to fiancee Meghan Markle during a cosy night in as they cooked a roast chicken dinner, 16 months after the pair first met on a blind date.
As details emerged of the couple’s plans to marry in the historic surroundings of Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel next May, Mr Ciobo said: “Australia can provide the perfect pre-wedding party and an amazing romantic honeymoon after the wedding.”
As part of the pitch, Mr Ciobo recommend adventure experiences on Queensland’s Gold Coast for the Prince’s stag do and luxury lodges in Tasmania, Kangaroo Island or the Great Barrier Reef for the couple’s “perfect honeymoon”.
“These are just recommendations, I told Prince Harry Tourism Australia stands ready to work with him and Ms Markle to design an itinerary to their tastes,” he said.
“Australia would be honoured to welcome Prince Harry and Ms Markle to celebrate some small part of their wedding with us in Australia. Our tourism operators, and the nation, would welcome them with open arms.”
Harry last visited Australia when he launched the Sydney Invictus Games for 2018.
