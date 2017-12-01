Former Ukip and Tory MP Bob Spink found guilty of electoral fraud charges

A former Ukip and Conservative MP has been found guilty of tricking elderly constituents into signing electoral forms backing local candidates.

Bob Spink, who served as Tory MP for Castle Point in Essex for five years before defecting to the pro-Brexit party in 2008, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of four counts of submitting false signatures on nomination forms, a type of electoral fraud.

Spink, 69, of Benfleet in Essex, showed no emotion as the jury foreman returned majority verdicts on all four counts he faced.

He will be sentenced in the New Year.

Is an election due soon? pic.twitter.com/7BImmqTMlM — Bob Spink (@backbobspink) March 23, 2017

James Parkin, 39, Ukip’s election agent at the time, was found guilty of two counts of the same offence, and found not guilty of three. He had already admitted two counts.

Judge Ian Graham said: “These types of offences are taken very seriously.”

Jurors heard Spink tricked “elderly and infirm” voters into signing the forms in April 2016, without making it clear what the documents were or which party he represented.

The court heard people in Spink’s constituency signed forms believing they were petitions, and having no idea they were supporting the Ukip candidate in the Castle Point Borough Council elections.

Spink said everything was above board, that residents knew what they were signing, and that he only introduced the topic of the local elections once he had had gained their support for his campaign to become a police and crime commissioner (PCC).

None of the candidates included in Spink’s deception won a seat on the council, although a handful finished runner-up, the court heard.