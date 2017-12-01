Chelsea Pensioners deliver engagement card to Harry and Meghan

Chelsea Pensioners have shown their “affection and admiration” for Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle by delivering a card to their home to mark their engagement.

Around 50 Army veterans have signed the large card and left messages congratulating the couple on their wedding announcement.

A group travelled from their Royal Chelsea Hospital home to nearby Kensington Palace to present the card.

We have just dropped off a Happy Engagement card at @KensingtonRoyal for HRH Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, signed by the Chelsea Pensioners. Read more: https://t.co/qndp1LY6Au pic.twitter.com/oj2uTkToGT — TheChelseaPensioners (@RHChelsea) December 1, 2017

A Royal Chelsea Hospital spokeswoman said: “They wanted to show their affection and admiration for the royal family and Prince Harry in particular and Meghan Markle.

“It was their idea, it was something they wanted to do. Prince Harry has met many of the pensioners several times and was the reviewing officer at our Founder’s Day parade in 2011.”

Harry and his fiancee were not at home to receive it as they were carrying out their first joint royal engagement in Nottingham.

Among those who signed the card were Pat McGurk, 69, who served with the Royal Corps of Transport and left a note saying he was a royal driver.

His message read: “To Prince Harry and Meghan congratulations on your engagement and all the very best for the future.”

Under his signature he added “one of your drivers in ’88”.