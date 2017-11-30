Advertising
William tries out virtual reality Hercules plane at Finnish tech festival
The duke toured the stands showcasing the work of young entrepreneurs networking with potential investors.
The Duke of Cambridge has taken a tour of a virtual cockpit as he met tech start-ups at a global festival in Helsinki.
William first listened to former US vice president and environmental campaigner Al Gore, who gave an impassioned speech to open the Splash event and called on delegates to become recruits for the “sustainability revolution”.
In a vast arena that was darkly lit and had a nightclub atmosphere, the duke toured the stands showcasing the work of young entrepreneurs networking with potential investors.
Splash has grown from a few hundred people attending the gathering to a two-day festival attracting thousands of business people from across the world.
Urho Konttori, chief executive of a tech company just 15 months old, gave William a pair of virtually reality goggles to try on.
His company has recreated the cockpit of a Hercules transport plane and the duke marvelled at the digital world created around him as he looked left and right.
Mr Konttori said: “The prince said it was absolutely amazing and he joked that everyone will be a pilot soon because they can get access to proper training.”
